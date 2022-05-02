SVB Leerink Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 143.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

