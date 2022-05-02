SVB Leerink Weighs in on Affimed’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Affimed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.55. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

