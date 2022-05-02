SVB Leerink Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.14. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $444.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.69 and a 200-day moving average of $435.26. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

