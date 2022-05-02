Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in April

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 46.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWDBY shares. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SEB Equities cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

