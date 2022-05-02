Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $92.80 Average PT from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSREY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Swiss Re (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.