Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.43.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.17. 3,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,415. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $432,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
