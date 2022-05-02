Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.17. 3,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,415. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $432,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

