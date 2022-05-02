Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $73.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

