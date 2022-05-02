Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $8.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $20,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $310,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

