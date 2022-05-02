Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Syrah Resources has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
About Syrah Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syrah Resources (SYAAF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.