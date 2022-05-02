Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Syrah Resources has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

