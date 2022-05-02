T-Mobile US, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

