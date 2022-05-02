T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 34.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

