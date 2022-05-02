T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) vs. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Head-To-Head Analysis

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get T Stamp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for T Stamp and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00

Motorsport Games has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,405.38%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than T Stamp.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games -219.97% -67.60% -57.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T Stamp and Motorsport Games’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $3.68 million 26.34 N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games $15.08 million 1.15 -$33.16 million ($2.96) -0.31

T Stamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorsport Games.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of T Stamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

T Stamp beats Motorsport Games on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp (Get Rating)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; biometrically secured email; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.