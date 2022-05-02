Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Up 32.8% in April

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 155,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 277,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

