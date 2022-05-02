TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by CICC Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.
TAL stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
