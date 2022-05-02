TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by CICC Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

TAL stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,428 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,924,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

