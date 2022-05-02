TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

TAL stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

