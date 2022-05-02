TAL Education Group (TAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/2/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – TAL Education Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/8/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “
- 3/7/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
Shares of TAL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 11,081,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108,897. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
