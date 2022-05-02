TAL Education Group (TAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/2/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/2/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2022 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – TAL Education Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

3/7/2022 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of TAL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 11,081,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,108,897. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 802,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 259,716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 312,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

