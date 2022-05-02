Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
In related news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.03. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.48 and a beta of 0.52.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
