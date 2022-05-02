Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.03. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

