Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48. Taoping has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taoping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taoping by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taoping by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

