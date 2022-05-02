Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.30 and a beta of 2.68. Targa Resources has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $62,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 230.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 665,585 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

