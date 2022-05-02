TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TASK opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

