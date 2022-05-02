TaskUs (TASK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. TaskUs has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $85.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.
About TaskUs (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
