Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

