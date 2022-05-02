Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
