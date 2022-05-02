Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after buying an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

