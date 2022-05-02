Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 189 ($2.41) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
TWODF opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.55.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
