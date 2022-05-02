TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

TRP traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

