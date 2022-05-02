TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRP traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

