TD Securities Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$12.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.11.

ELD stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.56.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

