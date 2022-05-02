TD Securities Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $86.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $90.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.66% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

NYSE MGA traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.45. 136,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

