TD Securities Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.65.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,563. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48. Insiders sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 in the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

