TD Securities Lowers Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target to C$120.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cogeco stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. Cogeco has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72.
About Cogeco
