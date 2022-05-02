TD Securities Lowers Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target to C$120.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cogeco stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. Cogeco has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $78.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72.

About Cogeco (Get Rating)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

