TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 785,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDH stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

