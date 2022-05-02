Teck Resources Limited Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of TECK opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after buying an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,513,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

