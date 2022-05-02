Teck Resources Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.