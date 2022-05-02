Teck Resources Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

