Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$50.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.89. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.