Teck Resources (TECK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00.

4/21/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$55.00.

4/20/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$52.00.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

4/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

4/13/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

4/12/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

4/8/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

3/31/2022 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

3/23/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$57.00 to C$68.00.

3/10/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00.

3/9/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00.

TECK stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,855. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.