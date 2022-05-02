Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$52.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.41.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,543. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$56.67. The firm has a market cap of C$27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.89.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

