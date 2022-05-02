TEGNA (TGNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGNA opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

