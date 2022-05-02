Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.13). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($29.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($44.16) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.76 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

