Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
