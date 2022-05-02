Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Several research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $431.55 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

