Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.80.
Several research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:TDY opened at $431.55 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $391.28 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.73.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.
About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
