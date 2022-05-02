Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price objective (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

