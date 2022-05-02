Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.94 ($3.16).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O2D. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

O2D opened at €2.87 ($3.08) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €2.90 ($3.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

