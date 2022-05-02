Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Telefónica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($3.98) to €4.30 ($4.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.80 ($5.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.

TEF stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Telefónica has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

