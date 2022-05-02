Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $14.21 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

