Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $14.21 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.
About Telenor ASA (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenor ASA (TELNF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.