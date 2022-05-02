Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $13.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $13.57. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($16.89). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,823.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,056.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3,226.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,432.50 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

