Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $23.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

