TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeno Research LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 304,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 76,646 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 61,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,073,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 139,211 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.