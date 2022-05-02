TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TSE TIXT traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.81. 54,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.78. TELUS International has a one year low of C$27.40 and a one year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

