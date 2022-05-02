TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $28.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.69.
Shares of TIXT stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. TELUS International has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
