TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $28.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.69.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. TELUS International has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

